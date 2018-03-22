Community members make plan to improve Jefferson Ave. Tops store

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Community members came together to make a plan to improve their neighborhood Tops store.

They met Wednesday night to discuss the store on Jefferson Ave.

Community leaders and supermarket managers want to find permanent fixes to problems shoppers reported at the store, such as produce that isn’t fresh and untrained cashiers.

Tops’ Regional Vice President of Operations Mike Patti says “We can’t fix a problem unless we know about it…All too often, a customer may vote with their feet and they just leave, and they don’t tell you what their concerns were.”

Tops recently announced that it filed for bankruptcy. However, leaders say the store on Jefferson Ave. is here to stay.