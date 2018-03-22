Driver charged with DWI after crash in Grand Island

Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle crashed into a residence in Grand Island Wednesday night.

Deputies responded to the Fieldstone Dr. scene around 8:30 p.m.

Karen Potocin, 60, was given field sobriety tests, which authorities say she failed.

Potocin complained of pain, the Sheriff’s Office said, and she was taken to ECMC for treatment.

After going to the hospital, Potocin was charged with DWI, speeding and failing to keep right.

She was later released from the hospital with tickets.

