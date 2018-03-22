East side church celebrates after fake grant writer admits to stealing thousands

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fake grant writer is facing hard time after she admitted to stealing more than $200,000 from Buffalo churches and community groups.

Christina Sanford Gordon, 47, pleaded guilty Thursday to grand larceny, scheme to defraud and criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Officials say Gordon used the money for personal expenses like cruises, jewelry and beauty treatments.

One of the churches financially hit the hardest from Gordon was Good Shepherd Temple Church. Gordon took more than $4,500 from the small congregation in need of $500,000 in capital improvements.

“It was like you know, when I go out here to homicide scenes, it felt like somebody murdered us,” said Murray Holman, Minister for Good Shepherd Temple Church.

Thursday, True Bethel Baptist Church, another church scammed by Gordon, held a prayer service at Good Shepherd Temple Church.

The two churches celebrated together after finding out Gordon pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay full restitution to all the victims.

“You know this could not have happened on a better day in which we came to pray for this church. It is what we call a blessing,” said Pastor Darius Bridge, True Bethel Baptist Church.

Buckets were passed around the church full of dozens of people, collecting thousands of more dollars to help pay for a new roof, bricks and asbestos removal at Good Shepherd Temple Church.

Pridgen sent a message for anybody who rips off the church..

“Watch out, because the church although it is humble, is not ignorant and they will pursue you through the law.”

Gordon conned more than 30 organizations and could spend up to 15 years in prison.