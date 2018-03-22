Erie County Water Authority commissioners answer questions from lawmakers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Erie County Water Authority commissioners were in the hot seat Thursday. Two weeks after snubbing an invite to speak in front of the Erie County Legislature’s Government Affairs Committee, water authority officials answered committee members’ questions.

Some legislators wanted to ask about Erie County Water Authority Executive Director Earl Jann’s contract, which the commissioners approved.

Critics claim Jann’s contract has a “golden parachute” clause, which unfairly compensates Jann if he is fired.

“There is no golden parachute clause in this contract,” water authority chair Robert Anderson told the committee.

Lawmakers didn’t hold back responding to the commissioners.

“That’s the issue,” Legislator Patrick Burke said. “I don’t think it’s the golden parachutes per se. It’s that it was given to a guy people don’t believe was an expert in the field.”

“If there’s going to be reform, it’s going to come from outside the present management system,” Legislator Thomas Loughran said.

Jann signed his contract in January, after Democrats took control of the legislature from Republicans. Opponents allege he only signed the contract to protect himself if he was fired after Democrats took control of the water authority as well.

“It did look bad,” Anderson said. “However our intent was pure.”

As for why the contract wasn’t signed sooner: “We were simply trying to take care of business,” Anderson said.

Specifically, he says water authority officials were concerned with the main break at Sturgeon Point last year.

After the meeting, Burke had more criticism to share.

“I’m certainly disappointed Mr. Jann wasn’t here,” he said. “I expected him to be here. We had some very direct questions for him. But I thought it was an adult conversation that’s going to move forward.”

Before the legislative committee meeting, water authority commissioners took criticism from another group. This time, it happened at their own offices during their board meeting.

Paul Wolf, the president of the Buffalo-Niagara Coalition for Open Government shared complaints about the water authority’s website.

“The water authority typically does not post meeting agendas online before their meeting, so the public has no idea what’s on the agenda,” said Paul Wolf, president of the good-government group.

Lawmakers expressed hopes that water authority commissioners will continue to communicate with them.