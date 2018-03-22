Fake grant writer who stole more than $200,000 pleads guilty

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 47-year-old Buffalo resident Christina Sanford Gordon has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $200,000 from local churches, businesses and community organizations.

New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says Gordon misrepresented herself as a successful fundraiser and grant writing expert.

According to Schneiderman’s office, Gordon conned more than 30 organizations. An investigation showed that she never actually obtained any grants, or even applied for them.

“Last week, we announced criminal charges and a civil lawsuit against Christina Sanford Gordon for her despicable scheme to prey on Buffalo churches and community organizations, Today, swift justice was served – with Gordon pleading guilty and facing significant prison time for her scam,” Schneiderman said. “Let this be a clear message to anyone who tries to defraud New Yorkers: we will find you, and we will prosecute you. I urge all New Yorkers who believe they may have been defrauded by Gordon or anyone else to contact my office.”

The money she was given by community groups was spent on personal expenses like cruises, jewelry and beauty treatments.

On Thursday morning, Gordon pleaded guilty to grand larceny, scheme to defraud and criminal possession of a forged instrument.

She was ordered to pay full restitution to her victims and was remanded to prison.

When sentenced on May 4, Gordon could spend up to 15 years in prison.