‘He’s just a really nice guy,’ Local custodian makes top 10 in national contest

A local custodian, in the Clearance School District needs your help! He’s a top ten finalist in the ‘Janitor of the Year‘ contest and needs your votes!

Mark Zaidel is head custodian at Harris Hill Elementary.

“We’re like one big family,” said Zaidel. “I’m well appreciated here, and that feels good.”

If there’s a spill, he’ll clean it up. But he’s also there for much more.

“in the springtime, I’ll run around the lawnmower with football helmets, (and) the kids get a kick out of that,” he said.

He’ll also open doors for kids being dropped off in the morning, and wear other hats as well… literally.”

“This is the one I wear for the kids when I pick up the cafeteria,” he explains, wearing a fun hat.

His humor and kindness to the kids are a couple reasons why he’s a finalist.

Mark Zaidel is a pretty humble guy. But when you ask the kids to talk about their favorite janitor, they are anything but. \

“Mr. Zaidel is one of the best people that I know,” said Bryn Jackson, a fifth grader at the school “I don’t think that we can thank him enough for what he does, but this is a start. He deserves to win because he goes above and beyond and does more than his share.”

“He just treats us like we are his children,” said Travis Whipple, a 3rd grader. “Like my brother and sister… they were here… he treats them nicely, he treats me nicely. He treats everybody nicely. He’s just a nice guy.”

“I don’t think he needs an award for everyone to know he’s the best janitor in the world,” said Ethan Muskopf.

You can vote for Zaidel here.