Jim Kelly to have surgery next week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jim Kelly is set to go under the knife.

The Buffalo Bills legend announced that he will be having surgery next week.

Getting ready to do my quiet time here in the beautiful mountains of Arizona. A week from today… https://t.co/gzBx0BqYYY — Jim Kelly (@JimKelly1212) March 21, 2018

Earlier this month, Kelly revealed that his oral cancer has returned.

“As our family has faced many trials and triumphs throughout the years, you have blessed us with your prayers,” Kelly said. “We are asking for those prayers once again.”

Back in 2013, Kelly underwent surgery in his upper jaw bone. He was re-diagnosed with cancer in March of 2014, but declared cancer-free in November of that year.