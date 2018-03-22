Jim Kelly to have surgery next week

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jim Kelly is set to go under the knife.

The Buffalo Bills legend announced that he will be having surgery next week.

Earlier this month, Kelly revealed that his oral cancer has returned.

“As our family has faced many trials and triumphs throughout the years, you have blessed us with your prayers,” Kelly said. “We are asking for those prayers once again.”

Back in 2013, Kelly underwent surgery in his upper jaw bone. He was re-diagnosed with cancer in March of 2014, but declared cancer-free in November of that year.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s