List of places where priests accused of sexual abuse served

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The names of priests in the Diocese of Buffalo who have been accused of sexually abusing children since 1950 were released earlier this week.

Diocesan directory records revealed where and when the priests served. Here is that information:

John R. Aurelio (1967 to 1993): St. Helen’s, Hinsdale; Cardinal Mindszenty High School, Dunkirk; St. Leo the Great, Amherst; West Seneca Developmental Center; St. Catherine of Siena, West Seneca; St. John the Evangelist, Buffalo; and Christ the King Seminary, East Aurora. John Aurelio died in 2009.

Donald W. Becker (1968 to 2002): St. Mark’s, Rushford; St. Mary’s of the Assumption, Lancaster; St. Bonaventure, West Seneca; SS. Peter & Paul, Hamburg; Nativity of Our Lord, Orchard Park; St. Stephen’s, Grand Island; St. Agatha’s, Buffalo; St. Joseph’s, Fredonia; St. Mary’s, Batavia.

David M. Bialkowski (1989 to 2011): St. Bernard’s, Buffalo; SS. Peter & Paul, Hamburg; and St. John Gualbert, Cheektowaga.

Robert J. Biesinger (1963 to 1994): SS. Peter & Paul, Williamsville; St. Mary’s, Lockport; Father Baker High School, Lackawanna; Blessed Sacrament, Delevan; Holy Family, Machias; St. Aloysius, Buffalo; Immaculate Heart of Mary, Buffalo. Robert Biesinger died in 2012.

James H. Cotter (1962 to 1978): Notre Dame High School, Batavia, and Our Lady of Lourdes, Bemus Point. James Cotter died in 1991.

Donald S. Fafinski (1968 to 2002): St. Casimir’s, Buffalo; Cardinal Mindszenty High School, Dunkirk; Archbishop Walsh High School, Olean; Youth Ministry, Dunkirk & Fredonia; St. John Vianney, Orchard Park; St. Joseph’s, Fredonia; and St. John’s, Jamestown.

Douglas F. Faraci (1970 to 2002): St. Elizabeth’s, Cherry Creek; St. Anthony’s, Batavia; St. Joseph’s, Lockport; St. Joseph’s, Niagara Falls; Annunciation, Buffalo; Buffalo General Hospital; Roswell Park Institute, Buffalo; and St. Jude Center, Buffalo.

Fred G. Fingerle (1966 to 2002): St. Teresa’s, Buffalo; Most Precious Blood, Angola; All Saints, Buffalo; St. John the Evangelist, Buffalo; St. Mary of the Lake, Hamburg; Blessed Sacrament, Andover; St. John, Whitesville. Fred Fingerle died in 2002.

Michael R. Freeman (1973 to 1989): St. Margaret’s, Buffalo; St. Lawrence, Buffalo; Bishop Turner High School, Buffalo; Sacred Heart, Niagara Falls; St. Mary of the Assumption, Lancaster. Michael Freeman died in 2010.

Joseph P. Friel (1962 to 1991): St. Aloysius, Buffalo; Our Lady of Victory, Lackawanna; Fourteen Holy Helpers, West Seneca; St. John the Evangelist, Buffalo; Blessed Sacrament, Kenmore; St. Bernard’s, Buffalo; St. Bartholemew’s, Buffalo; St. Patrick’s, Randolph; Allegany State Park; St. Vincent de Paul, North Evans; St. Charles, Niagara Falls; St. Leo’s, Amherst. John Friel died in 1995.

Mark M. Friel (1966 to 2002): Assumption, Lackawanna; St. John Vianney, Orchard Park; Our Lady of Pompei, Lancaster; Infant of Prague, Cheektowaga; SS. Peter & Paul, Jamestown; St. Mary of the Cataract, Niagara Falls; Niagara Falls Medical Center; Mount St. Mary Hospital, Lewiston;

Thomas G. Gresock (1987 to 1993): St. James, Depew; St. John Gualbert, Cheektowaga.

John P. Hajduk (1977 to 1994): Blessed Trinity, Buffalo; Most Precious Blood, Angola; Holy Family, Buffalo; St. Mary’s, Cattaraugus; St. Isadore, East Otto; St. Mary, Little Valley.

Michael J. Harrington (1962 to 1989): Immaculate Conception, Buffalo. Michael Harrington died in 1989.

Brian M. Hatrick (1985 to 2007): Fourteen Holy Helpers, West Seneca; St. Vincent de Paul, North Evans.

James F. Hayes (1962 to 1966): Fort Monmouth Catholic Chapel, Fort Monmouth, N.J.; 97th General Hospital, New York City; Calasanctius Preparatory School, Buffalo. James Hayes died in 1988.

Louis J. Hendricks (1966 to 1990): New Cathedral, Buffalo; St. Aloysius Gonzanga, Buffalo; St. Martin’s, Buffalo; St. Patrick’s, Randolph; Allegany State Park, Red House. Louis Hendricks died in 1990.

J. Grant Higgins (1976 to 1997): Sisters of Charity Hospital, Buffalo; St. Albert’s, North Tonawanda; Gowanda Psychiatric Center, Helmuth; Most Precious Blood, Angola; St. Peter Chapel, Angola on the Lake. J. Grant Higgins died in 2016.

Francis T. Hogan (1962 to 1984): Blessed Trinity, Buffalo; St. Mary’s, Little Valley; Holy Cross, Salamanca; Christ the King, Buffalo; St. Patrick’s, Salamanca. Francis Hogan died in 2010.

Fred D. Ingalls (1975 to 2004): St. Joseph’s, Batavia; St. Joseph’s, Niagara Falls; St. Margaret’s, Buffalo; St. John the Baptist, Alden; St. Joseph’s, Varysburg; St. Cecilia, Siena.

Florian A. Jasinski (1962 to 1979): St. Patrick’s, Lockport; St. Josaphat’s, Buffalo; Transfiguration, Buffalo; St. Stanislaus Kostka, Perry. Florian Jasinski died in 1983.

Gerard C. Jasinski (1969 to 1986): St. John the Evangelist, Sinclairville; Queen of Peace, Buffalo; St. Stanislaus, Buffalo; St. James, Depew; and St. Mary of the Assumption, Lancaster.

Richard P. Judd (1975 to 1988): St. Teresa of the Infant Jesus, Niagara Falls; St. Teresa’s, Buffalo; Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Buffalo; St. Mary Manor, Niagara Falls. Richard Judd died in 1988.

Timothy J. Kelley (1978 to 1983): St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Dunkirk, then transferred to the St. Petersburg, Fla., Diocese.

Thomas L. Kemp (1962 to 2004): St. Francis, Tonawanda; St. Francis of Assisi, Tonawanda; Most Holy Redeemer, Buffalo; St. Bonaventure, Buffalo; St. Agatha’s, Buffalo; St. Joseph’s, Buffalo; Our Lady of Victory, Frewsburg; St. Mary’s, Holley; St. Mary’s, Silver Springs; Immaculate Conception, East Bethany.

Richard J. Keppeler (1962 to 2002): Notre Dame High School, Batavia; St. Brigid, Bergan; St. Michael, South Byron. Richard Keppeler died in 2011.

John D. Lewandowski (1962 to 1967): St. Stanislaus, Buffalo; Assumption, Buffalo. John Lewandowski died in 1982.

Bernard M. Mach (1964 to 1993): St. Mary’s, East Arcade; Holy Cross, Buffalo; St. Vincent de Paul, North Evans; St. Gerard’s, Buffalo; St. John Vianney, Orchard Park; Sacred Heart, Niagara Falls; Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Buffalo; and St. Mary’s, Lockport. Bernard Mach died in 2004.

Loville N. Martlock (1964 to 1994): St. John the Evangelist, Sinclairville; Infant of Prague, Cheektowaga; Holy Family, Buffalo; St. Christopher’s, Tonawanda; Cardinal Mindszenty High School, Dunkirk; St. John de la Salle, Niagara Falls; St. John Fisher, South Dayton; St. Elizabeth, Cherry Creek; St. Mary High School, Lancaster; St. Benedict the Moor, Buffalo; Notre Dame High School, Batavia; and Our Lady of Good Counsel, Darien Center. Loville Martlock died in 2014.

Thomas J. McCarthy (1981 to 2003): Christ the King, Snyder; Our Lady of Victory Basilica, Lackawanna; St. Mary of the Angels, Olean; St. John the Baptist, Kenmore; All Saints, Buffalo; St. John the Baptist, West Valley.

Basil A. Ormsby (1962 to 1987): St. Teresa’s, Buffalo. Basil Ormsby died in 1997.

Norbert F. Orsolits (1966 to 2003): St. Joseph’s, Bliss; All Saints, Buffalo; St. John the Evangelist, Buffalo; St. John Kanty, Buffalo; St. John Gaulbert, Cheektowaga; Our Lady of Czestochowa, Cheektowaga; St. James, Depew; St. James, Buffalo; St. John Vianney, Orchard Park; St. Mary of the Angels, Olean; Sacred Heart, Portville; St. Lawrence, Buffalo; and Buffalo General Hospital, Buffalo.

Martin L. Pavlock (1968 to 2002): SS. Peter & Paul, Jamestown; Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Silver Creek; Our Lady of Blessed Sacrament, Depew; St. Mary of the Assumption, Lancaster; Mother of Divine Grace, Cheektowaga; St. Barnabas, Depew; St. John Fisher, South Dayton; St. Elizabeth, Cherry Creek; St. Gregory’s, Williamsville; Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital; Our Lady Help of Christians, Cheektowaga; Holy Trinity, Dunkirk.

Roy K. Ronald (1962 to 1994): St. Frances Cabrini, Collins Center; St. Mary of the Angels, Olean; St. Mary, Belmont; St. Joseph’s Mission, Scio; SS. Peter & Paul, Arcade; St. Mary, East Arcade. Roy Ronald died in 2013.

Joseph E. Schieder (1962 to 1976): Marymount College, Arlington, Va.; St. Andrew’s, Kenmore. Joseph Schieder died in 1996.

James A. Spielman (1970 to 1993): Camp Turner, Allegany State Park; St. Aloysius, Springville; SS. Peter & Paul, Jamestown; St. Patrick’s, Salamanca; Archbishop Walsh High School, Olean; Assumption, Portageville; and St. Mary’s, Canaseraga.

Chester S. Stachewicz (1972 to 1978): St. Philip the Apostle, Cheektowaga.

Edward J. Walker (1962 to 1984): St. Joseph’s, Fredonia; Holy Name Jesus, Buffalo. Edward Walker died in 2002.

William G. Ward (1962 to 1997): Our Lady of Victory, Lackawanna; Working Boys Home, Buffalo; Prince of Peace, Niagara Falls; St. Charles, Niagara Falls; Bishop Burke Manor, Buffalo; Our Lady of Fatima, Elba. William Ward died in 2008.

William F.J. White (1969 to 1984): St. John the Evangelist, Buffalo; Buffalo Boys Town; Erie County Holding Center; Our Lady of Loretto, Buffalo; Blessed Trinity, Buffalo; Annunciation Hospital, Buffalo; Lafayette General Hospital. William White died in 2016.

Robert W. Wood (1976 to 2003): Holy Trinity, Dunkirk; St. Thomas Aquinas, Buffalo; St. Francis of Assisi, Tonawanda; Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Elma; St. Joseph’s, Varysburg.

No location information for Gerard A. Smyczynski was available. He died in 1999.

The Diocese of Buffalo says some of the priests were reported to law enforcement.

MORE | Information on the Diocesan policy on child abuse can be found here.

According to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, due to the statute of limitations, all of the cases involving priests in the diocese suspected of sexual assault cannot be prosecuted.

Bishop Richard Malone spoke, following the release of the names, on Wednesday. See what he said in the video below: