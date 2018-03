Related Coverage Man who attempted to rob Lockport hospital gets five years’ probation

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The man who tried to rob Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport was sentenced for violating his probation.

Adam Kibler received a five-year probation sentence in October after serving nine months in jail.

In May of 2016, he brought what appeared to be rifles and a bomb to the hospital’s emergency room and demanded opiates. The weapons turned out to be fake.

Kibler was sentenced on Thursday to seven years in prison, with three years of post-release supervision.