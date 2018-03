BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A March for Our Lives rally will be held in Buffalo this Saturday, in solidarity with the ant-gun violence demonstrations occurring in Washington, D.C. and across the nation this weekend.

Mayor Byron Brown, the WNY Peace Center, and New Yorkers Against Gun Violence are sponsoring the event, which will start at 1 p.m. Saturday in Niagara Square in front of Buffalo City Hall.

The event will start with a rally and conclude in a march.