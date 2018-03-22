Orbitz: Data on 880,000 consumers exposed in hack

CBS NEWS Published:

(CNN) – As many as 880,000 customers of Orbitz may have had personal information compromised in a security breach, the online travel booking site warns.

Orbitz on March 1 determined that an attacker may have accessed information stored on a computer system used by consumers and a separate tool used by businesses, the Expedia (EXPE) subsidiary said on Tuesday.

The attacker potentially accessed Orbitz users full names, credit card information, dates of birth, phone numbers and addresses provided in travel purchases between Jan. 1, 2016, and June 22, 2016, Orbitz said, noting that the consumer platform that was breached is no longer in use.

The breach of business partner ata involved purchases made between Jan. 1, 2016, and Dec. 22, 2017.

“The attack involved an Orbitz platform which serves as the underlying booking engine for many online travel websites, including Amextravel.com and travel booked through Amex travel representatives,” American Express (AXP) said in a statement.

The company’s investigation has so far not uncovered any evidence that passport and travel itinerary information had been accessed, said Orbitz, which is offering those impacted a year of free credit monitoring.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s