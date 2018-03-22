People reaching out to Olean PD in Josephine Despard investigation

Related Coverage 34-year-old investigation heats up after Olean PD receives letter

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) – A big new clue investigators received last month has led to more in a missing person case that is 34 years old.

In 1984, Josephine Despard, then 26, disappeared after leaving her family’s home in the City of Olean.

In February, a letter, addressed to Captain Robert Blovksy and other investigators, was delivered to the police station. It included details about the Despard case, but Blovsky wouldn’t reveal what was written in the letter.

Since receiving that letter, Blovksy said about eight or nine other people familiar with the case have reached out with information.

“As far as being credible, I guess I wouldn’t be able to say that until we find her,” Capt. Blovksy said. “There’s some information that I’ve been given that’s pretty interesting. It does match up to the original case file on some other things.”

He also said there are three specific individuals he would like to speak with now.

While the investigation is still a missing person case, police believe Despard is dead, and they are looking for a body.