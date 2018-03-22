Police teach about what to do in an active shooter situation

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls police are teaching people what to do in the case of an active shooter.

They say people usually do one of three things — run, hide or fight.

Wednesday night’s active shooter training showed people which one to use depending on the situation.

The training isn’t just about what to do during an active shooter situation, but how to spot the warning signs before an incident happens.

Officers say they want people to be aware and prepared for any situation no matter where they are.

“We just wish that everyone take it serious, and know that it can happen to you,” Deputy Chief Carlton Cain said. “We pray that it doesn’t, but it can happen to you. It can happen to anyone.”

Retired elementary school principal Rita Sturgis says “My training would have been to move, get moving, but is that the right thing to do when there’s someone there, holding a firearm against you?”

Police say many people often request drills.

Right now, none are scheduled, but if there’s a large enough group from the community, officers will schedule one.