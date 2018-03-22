Prosecutors decline charges against Bills’ Zay Jones

AP Published:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles prosecutors say they are declining to bring charges against a Buffalo Bills receiver Zay Jones days after a naked, bloody argument with his brother.

Paul Eakins, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office, tells The Associated Press that prosecutors are declining the case due to insufficient evidence.

 Jones, whose legal name is Isaiah Avery Jones, was arrested Monday night on suspicion of felony vandalism after police said officers found him “breaking glass doors and windows” in an apartment building.

His father, Robert Jones, posted a note on his Twitter account on Wednesday saying his son “is with me and his mom,” while adding “he’s going to be fine!”

