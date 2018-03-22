Prosecutors decline charges against Bills’ Zay Jones

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles prosecutors say they are declining to bring charges against a Buffalo Bills receiver Zay Jones days after a naked, bloody argument with his brother.
Paul Eakins, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office, tells The Associated Press that prosecutors are declining the case due to insufficient evidence.
His father, Robert Jones, posted a note on his Twitter account on Wednesday saying his son “is with me and his mom,” while adding “he’s going to be fine!”