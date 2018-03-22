Thruway sends her an E-ZPass violation, but she has no car

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – A South Towns woman was surprised and slightly amused when she received a bill from E-ZPass in the mail. Michele Struzyk knew there had to be a mistake because she has not owned a car for nearly a decade.

The violation notice Struzyk received claimed she had driven through an E-ZPass lane without paying, and it was time to pay up, so when she contacted the collection firm to correct the error, and was told to pay up anyway, Michele contacted Call 4 Action.

Struzyk and her partner Jim Cooley, ride in his gray pickup, which is the only set of wheels the couple have for their personal transportation, and Struzyk said it has been that way since she turned in her last vehicle—a leased pickup—nearly 9 years ago.

The E-ZPass violation notice came from a law firm that collects bills for the State Thruway Authority, and when Michele called the firm to tell them about the error, the collector insisted they don’t make mistakes.

“I told him you are absolutely wrong, and he said ‘we will send you a picture,’ and they hung up. Instead of a picture of the vehicle that I don’t have, they sent me another notice, which is a $68 bill.”

Cooley said his partner was not happy after getting a Second Notice, “She was a little ticked off about it, she felt, ‘I can’t believe these guys are supposed to send me a picture of me behind the wheel going through this toll booth, supposedly,’ and they sent her another bill.”

Part of the problem is that the State Thruway Authority and their bill collectors seem to be “hard wired” for getting people to pay up, and it is hard for them to fathom mistakes like Struzyk’s.

To Michele, the violation was so absurd, at first she thought it was a scam, “Because I don’t have a vehicle registered in my name, and they insisted that I did.”

Thursday afternoon, News 4 was informed the Thruway Authority reviewed Struzyk’s E-ZPass violation, matched it against her profile at the State Department of Motor Vehicles, and discovered there was error, so Michele’s violation has been cancelled.

A Thruway spokesperson emailed a statement that read, in part, “We encourage anyone who believes they may have received a bill or notice in error to contact the Customer Service Center at 1-800-333-8655.”