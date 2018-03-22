Town of Tonawanda police looking for man

By Published:

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in the Town of Tonawanda are looking for a man whose last known address was on Highland Ave.

Steven Zimmerman, 52, failed to appear in court, police say.

Anyone acquainted with Zimmerman should encourage him to voluntarily surrender, but police warn that others should not approach or attempt to arrest him.

Anyone with helpful information can call the police department’s confidential tip line at (716) 879-6606 (option 3), contact them on Facebook or email the department’s warrant control officer at tconnolly@tonawanda.ny.us.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s