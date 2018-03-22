Town of Tonawanda police looking for man

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in the Town of Tonawanda are looking for a man whose last known address was on Highland Ave.

Steven Zimmerman, 52, failed to appear in court, police say.

Anyone acquainted with Zimmerman should encourage him to voluntarily surrender, but police warn that others should not approach or attempt to arrest him.

Anyone with helpful information can call the police department’s confidential tip line at (716) 879-6606 (option 3), contact them on Facebook or email the department’s warrant control officer at tconnolly@tonawanda.ny.us.