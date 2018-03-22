Uber and Lyft drivers warn passengers of car seat safety

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) –– Uber drivers in Western New York are facing a roadblock — many of them have had to turn down riders with young children. That’s because they don’t have a car seat and New York state law requires one, even with ride sharing services.

“I ask do you have a car seats for them especially if they’re at home, no I don’t. I’m sorry I can’t give you a ride,” said Craig Sieh, who drives for Uber and Lyft in Buffalo.

That’s the roadblock many Uber and Lyft drivers in western New York are running into.

Some of them say they’ve had to cancel several Uber or Lyft rides because the rider had a young child, but didn’t have a car seat for them.

“People don’t have them and it’s state law that they have to, the only ones that are exempt are taxis,” said Sieh.

New York state law requires any child under the age of 4 to be in a federally approved car seat. Depending on their weight and height, children 4 and up must ride in an appropriate car or booster seat.

Several Uber drivers say they don’t have either and won’t take the risk of picking up a passenger without one.

“People were calling for Lyft or Uber without car seats and we’re responsible. Lyft or Uber, if we get in an accident, we’re on our own,” said Sieh.

Craig Sieh, who’s been driving for Uber and Lyft since last fall, says some riders have a car seat with them when he picks them up and he lets them secure it.

“I let the passengers do that to make sure it’s secured properly because I don’t know how to secure every car seat,” said Sieh.

According to Uber, if a car seat is required and the rider doesn’t have one, the driver should cancel the trip and report it to Uber. Riders can bring their own car seat but a driver can cancel the trip if they’re uncomfortable or don’t have the right restraints.

Uber responded in a statement saying:

“Uber’s community guidelines lay out our expectation that drivers using the Uber app follow all relevant state, federal, and local laws and the rules of the road at all times. Drivers and riders who violate these guidelines risk losing access to Uber.”

-Uber Spokesperson

Many drivers tell News 4 there’s an option for passengers to choose a car with a car seat, but that’s only available in other cities. They say right now, riders don’t have that option here in western New York. Drivers say they should, but until then passengers need to bring their own car seat.