VIDEO: State Sen. Tim Kennedy talks about Child Victims' Act

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – State Senate Democrats made their final push Thursday in Albany to drum up support for the Child Victims’ Act, which would extend the current statute of limitations for victims of childhood sexual abuse to report the crimes that were committed against them.

The bill is facing an uphill battle from Senate Republicans, who are standing firmly by what’s known as the “look back window”.

Democratic Sen. Tim Kennedy, who has been a strong supporter of the bill, stopped by News 4 on Thursday to discuss it.

