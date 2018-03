Related Coverage UB Women’s Basketball team returns to WNY to prepare for Sweet 16 game

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The UB Women’s basketball team received a spectacular send-off on Wednesday afternoon.

The team is now in Albany, gearing up to take on South Carolina in the NCAA Sweet 16.

Tip-off is this Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

