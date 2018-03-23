11 Fun Facts – Sweet 16: Buffalo Vs. South Carolina

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – As an 11-seed in the NCAA Tournament not many thought Buffalo, which earned an at-large bid, would have made it past the first weekend.

Passion & Defense are the hallmark of this year’s history making team and now they’re showing the entire country what Bulls basketball is all about. So, in honor of their 11-seed, here are 11 “fun facts” about the Bulls and Gamecocks heading into their Sweet 16 matchup on Saturday.

11 – The Bulls are one of the best ball-sharing teams in the entire country, ranking 11th nationally averaging 18.2 assists per game.

10 – Over the last 10 weeks, the Bulls have gone 18-2.

9 – South Carolina is making a 9th appearance in the Sweet 16. Their first trip was in 1982. The Gamecocks next appearance wouldn’t come until 1990.

8 – South Carolina has won eight consecutive games in the NCAA Tournament, dating back to their title run in 2017.

7 – The current ranking of the Gamecocks in the AP Top 25 Poll.

6 – South Carolina’s star A’Ja Wilson is averaging 22.6 points per game, which ranks 6th nationally.

5 – The number of consecutive wins the Gamecocks have heading into Saturday’s game against UB.

4 – The Bulls rank 4th in steals in the NCAA with 407. They also rank 4th in 3-point defense, limiting teams to a lowly 26.6 percent from beyond the arc.

3 – The number of 1,000 point scorers on the Bulls roster. Seniors Stephanie Reid and Cassie Oursler along with junior Cierra Dillard all eclipsed the 1K mark in their careers this season.

2- It’s been 11 years since a MAC team advanced to the Sweet, and now the conference has two in the same season: Buffalo and Central Michigan. The Bulls advanced with an 86-65 win over #3 Florida State while CMU thumped #3 Ohio State 95-78 in the second round. Bowling Green’s Sweet 16 run took place in 2007.

1 – #1, Stephanie Reid, G, Senior: The leader of this year’s team and UB’s court quarterback, Reid ranks 8th nationally in assists per game. She became UB’s all-time assists leader earlier this season and has dished out 676 dimes in her career.