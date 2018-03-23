3 more local Wegmans stores offer curbside pickup

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three more local Wegmans stores now offer curbside grocery pickup.

This will allow people to order groceries online and pick them up at these stores:

675 Alberta Dr., Amherst

601 Amherst St., Buffalo

4960 Transit Rd., Depew

“Curbside pickup is another way for us to give our customers options and convenience, while eliminating some of the additional costs associated with delivery, such as the service and delivery fees, and gratuity,” Heather Pawlowski, vice president of e-commerce for Wegmans, said.

The store on McKinley Pkwy. in Blasdell also offers this service.

People interested in ordering groceries can go to instacart.wegmans.com or log on to the Instacart app.