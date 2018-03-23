8th Graders get sweet STEM lesson with Cupcake Wars in Erie 1 BOCES kitchen

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Flour was flying in the kitchen at the Erie 1 BOCES Harkness Career and Technical Center Friday morning, as more than 80 eighth graders from Maryvale Middle School put their culinary skills to the test.

They were going head to head in the annual Cupcake Wars baking challenge.

“I think it was a great experience to have, a great opportunity. It was really fun, too,” said Alex George, one of the students who took part.

Throughout the competition, the emphasis was on everyone having fun, but the educational aspects were serious business, too, whether that was in the form of a lesson in safety skills around knives and other kitchen tools or seeing STEM skills at work. STEM subjects include science, technology, engineering, and math.

“There’s a lot of chemistry and science into adding all of the ingredients together, and following the math with all the teaspoons, tablespoons, and cups,” explained Eric Kraft, Culinary Instructor at the Erie 1 BOCES Harkness Center.

All of the cupcakes started with the same basic yellow cake recipe, but the students worked in teams to develop their own flavors and designs using unique combinations from the ingredient bars. Each team created a dozen cupcakes to represent a country of their choosing.

“We’re making a Belgian waffle cupcake,” 8th grader Olivia Burzynski told News 4.

“We made a Shamrock Shake cupcake from Ireland,” said another student, Elizabeth Striejewske.

When the batter was mixed and the cupcakes were in the oven, you could almost sense the anticipation in the room. “I’m nervous it’s not going to turn out right, but then I’m also excited to be here and try this opportunity,” Burzynski said.

For at least some of the students, the Cupcake Wars experience was an opportunity to try out what could be a future educational path or career. “We like doing this with these eighth graders, kind of get them motivated to take a career in technical education program,” Kraft said.

“I want to be either a cook or a baker or something,” said Joey Reidy, who was making S’mores cupcakes with his team.

Some of the teams were big on the competition element of the Cupcake Wars, trying to wow the judges who were looking at everything from creativity to the cleanliness of each team’s work station, and of course how the treats turned out. “Texture, taste, eye appeal, all those different things,” Kraft said, when asked what makes a cupcake good.

“I think it was a good experience that kids should just have fun with. It’s not about the competition for me,” 8th grader Hailey Byrd pointed out.

Still, other students were in it to win it, and victory is sweet. The winning team took home a trophy and bragging rights for the next year.

There were also medals awarded to the three other top placing teams.