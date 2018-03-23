Another accuser comes forward, another priest name not on ‘the list’

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wayne Bortle stood before the Buffalo Diocese on a bright Friday morning to become the latest accuser of sexual abuse at the hands of local clergy.

For the past few weeks, it’s been people like Bortle that have forced the diocese to own up to decades of abuse and secrecy.

Bortle said he was 15 when he was abused by Father Robert Conlin, while Conlin was the pastor of St. Mary’s Church in Pavillion — in Genesee County.

Conlin was appointed pastor at St. Mary’s in 1977. He died in 1997.

Bortles told News 4 he came from a single-mother home, and that Father Conlin groomed him, like he was his son. He said Conlin set up games, a pool table, basketball court and other activities to attract kids to the church rectory.

He said Conlin called him one evening with an invite to watch television. Bortle obliged, but quickly realized the interaction would be different. He said Conlin invited him upstairs, away from the games and the basketball hoop; there were no other children around.

“I told my mother, and I’m crying in my bed, she asked me what was wrong, what happened,” he said. “And I said, Fr. Conlin was touching me. And she said what do you mean? And I said, ‘Mom, he was touching me everywhere, and he wouldn’t stop.'”

Bortles said he’s not looking for compensation, and hasn’t signed up for church’s victim’s fund.

He said he wants the diocese to release more information to the public — because he said the list released earlier this week, which doesn’t contain Father Conlin’s name — is incomplete.

“I think the process has taken way too long,” Bortle said. “I’m sure that there’s files that have relevance that should be put out there. The gift bag that you get from this abuse is, you get depression, you get anxiety, you get all the other things that go along with that. You pass it along to your kids.”

Father Conlin’s name is not among the 42 names that were released by the diocese this week.

The diocese does not comment on individual cases or allegations. The list identifies priests who were removed from ministry, retired or left after allegations of sex abuse.

It also includes deceased priests who have more than one allegation made against them.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s