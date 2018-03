BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Bishop Richard Malone is apologizing to Western New York Catholics who say they were abused as children by priests.

This week, the bishop released the names of 42 priests accused of sexual abuse.

Malone issued the apology Friday in his weekly YouTube video.

“To any and all of you who are victims of sexual abuse as children or youth by a priest or a deacon of the church of the Diocese of Buffalo, I am profoundly sorry,” he said.