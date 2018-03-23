Bulls embracing underdog role as their historic NCAA Tournament run continues

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Late Thursday night, Grand Island native Cassie Oursler said it finally sunk in she and her team would be playing in the Sweet 16.

“I was scrolling through the sports channels and there was no women’s games playing so I think it hit me then,” she said. “There are no games to be played except the ones we’re about to play in. I think that’s pretty cool.”

After cruising through the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, the tallest task the Bulls face Saturday isn’t just the defending national champs from South Carolina but 6′-5″ star A’ja wilson, who is averaging 22 points and 11 rebounds per game.

Nobody has been able to stop her this season — and the Bulls plan to contain Wilson could be considered pretty unconventional.

“Tickle her,” head coach Felisha Legette-Jack joked. “Everyone tried everything else and she still averaged a high double-double so our plan is to have someone go low, someone go high and but never the less we’re into the tickle motion.”

“Yeah, we’re going to tickle her,” Oursler echoed laughing. “Well, you know if she’s getting her points, we’ll try anything.”

Cassie Oursler on defending A’Ja Wilson: “We know she’s going to get hers…just have to make it hard for her.” @news4buffalo — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) March 23, 2018

Joking aside the Bulls know they will have their hands full with South Carolina, but they’re going to continue to play loose and have fun like they’ve done all season.

“You know we like to be considered the underdog because you go in with no expectations,” senior guard Stephanie Reid said. “People don’t have the expectation we’re going to wins we just believe in ourselves. They’re the reigning national champions. They have all the pressure on them. We don’t have that pressure. We just get to go in and play free and that’s pretty exciting.”

