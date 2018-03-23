Craigslist closes personals section in U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO — Americans looking for love or companionship on Craigslist can’t make a connection. The classified ads site on Friday has taken its personals section offline in the United States.

The action comes after the U.S. Senate on Wednesday passed an anti-sex trafficking bill that could hold the website and others responsible for illegal activity if it becomes law. The company says the Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act seeks to subject websites to criminal and civil liability.

A message on the site says any tool or service can be misused and the company hopes it can bring them back “some day.” Craigslist closed by saying: “To the millions of spouses, partners, and couples who met through craigslist, we wish you every happiness!”

A message seeking comment from Craigslist was not immediately returned.

