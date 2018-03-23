Former cancer patient now a doctor at the hospital that helped her survive

The chemotherapy for this form of cancer, Pratt said, is usually pretty intense and is given over multiple days in a row at the hospital. She had to go to chemotherapy sessions before and after surgery. “I would go home and recover over the course of several days,” she said.

Her diagnosis was difficult to deal with, but she had support from family and friends — so much that she decided to document her experience in a scrapbook.

“I think the whole journey of going through a cancer treatment is so significant and life-altering,” Pratt said. Within the scrapbook were articles, letters people wrote to her and small words of encouragement.

The most important part, she said, was making sure she and her family documented all of the positive things that were also happening, like her trip to Disney World through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. “It was a valuable way of reflecting,” Pratt said.

At the time of her Disney trip, Pratt wanted to be an animator. She got to meet with one of the animators of the characters in many Disney movies, and that helped her get through the treatment.

She was unsure what the future would hold but soon decided she wanted to help change the lives of other children — and not through animation.