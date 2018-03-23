Former cancer patient now a doctor at the hospital that helped her survive

(CNN) – People say it’s important to give back to your community. Jennifer Pratt is doing exactly that.
She was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer, when she was just 11. The diagnosis meant she spent many days in the hospital.
Pratt’s chemotherapy took over a year, and because she spent so much time at Children’s Minnesota in St. Paul, the hospital staff became like family to her. It was during her treatment that she decided to become a doctor and, 20 years later, she’s living her dream as a hospitalist in the same place where she received treatment.
“(Cancer) is something that makes you stronger,” she said.
Her journey started when Pratt felt an unusual pain in her leg. She was referred to Children’s by a pediatrician, and an x-ray revealed a tumor.
Osteosarcoma is a rare form of cancer. Every year, according to the American Cancer Society, between 800 and 900 cases are diagnosed in the US. Half of those are in children and teens.
The two most common treatments are surgery and chemotherapy. In certain cases, radiation therapy is used. Pratt had many sessions of chemotherapy — spanning more than a year — and eventually had surgery at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. She then needed to use crutches for nine months.