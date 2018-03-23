French president says suspect killed 3, injured 16

French Police officers cordon off the area during an incident in Trebes, southern France, Friday March 23, 2018. French counterterrorism prosecutors are taking charge of the investigation into the shooting of a police officer in southern France that has led to an apparent hostage-taking at a supermarket. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

FRANCE (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says the armed man who took hostages in a supermarket killed three people and wounded 16 others.

Macron said investigators are trying to establish how the suspect obtained the gun used in the attack in Trebes and nearby city of Carcassonne, where officials say the 26-year-old hijacked a car and claimed his first victim.

Macron added detectives will also try to find out how and when Redouane Lakdim got radicalized. The suspect, who was shot and killed by police, was known by police services as a small-time drug dealer.

Macron, speaking after a meeting at the emergency center at the interior ministry, praised the courage of the police officer who offered himself up in a hostage swap and was seriously injured.

The president said: “He saved lives” and is now in a life-threatening condition.

