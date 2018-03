GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Co-workers will gather Friday night for a fundraiser for a Grand Island woman who was the victim of a hit and run.

A driver hit Dana Papaj while she was walking her dog last June. The driver, Edward Kuebler, was sentenced to 1-3 years in prison.

Papaj was in a coma — part of her long recovery from a brain injury.

The fundraiser for her will take place at the Radisson Hotel on Whitehaven Rd.

Tickets are $20 per person.