Gowanda man, 21, pleads guilty to distributing child porn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 21-year-old Gowanda man has pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography.

Shane Aurand will face a minimum of five years in prison, a maximum of 20 years, and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced June 26.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, in March 2017, Aurand started communicating with an undercover law enforcement agent on the messaging app Kik. Aurand shared sexually explicit pictures of a 7-year-old child he took while babysitting the child at his residence.

Aurand also offered to send the undercover agent pictures of other children if he received child pornography in return.