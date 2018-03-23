Gowanda man, 21, pleads guilty to distributing child porn

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 21-year-old Gowanda man has pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography.

Shane Aurand will face a minimum of five years in prison, a maximum of 20 years, and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced June 26.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, in March 2017, Aurand started communicating with an undercover law enforcement agent on the messaging app Kik. Aurand shared sexually explicit pictures of a 7-year-old child he took while babysitting the child at his residence.

Aurand also offered to send the undercover agent pictures of other children if he received child pornography in return.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s