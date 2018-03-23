WIVB-TV in Buffalo, NY is seeking a talented and highly motivated graphic artist / motion designer with bold fresh ideas for TV, print, and web. We need you to help guide our team with a creative vision and exceptional design skills.

If you have an eye for today’s trends, enjoy pushing your talents to the next level, and are looking to build campaigns you can be proud of, then we want to hear from you.

Previous TV experience is preferred but not required. Must be proficient in Adobe After Effects and Photoshop. Extensive knowledge of Cinema 4D, 2d and 3D Animation, and Typography is a plus.

JOB DUTIES:

The job duties include but are not limited to:

· Design of all on-air station graphics in support of news, promotion, sales, public affairs, syndicated programing, network programing, and community relations

· Creation of all print material in support of sales, promotions, news, and administrative

· Design of point of purchase displays, billboards, event material, and other signage

· Assist other members of Creative Services and Marketing in the production of on-air promotions and commercials

· Knowledge and operation of all necessary equipment to perform job duties

· Organizational skills, time-management, and communication skills are a must

· Other duties may be assigned