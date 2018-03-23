Ken-Ton schools planning security upgrades

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Officials in the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda Union Free School District have been wrestling with ideas to keep its schools safe. They think they’ve found part of the answer. Changes will soon be coming to the nine schools in that district.

They will be adding cameras and a new way to keep track of visitors entering the schools.

It’s being paid for by New York’s Smart Schools Bond Act.

“The idea was to designate money specifically for technology enhancements and security enhancements,” explained John Brucato, the Assistant Superintendent for Finance at Ken-Ton.

The district was allocated about $5 million after that act was passed. Faced with threats of school violence nationwide, they’ve decided what to do with it.

“Anytime something like this happens, it is horrifying,” said Brucato. “You never want to be in a situation where you’re faced with those circumstances.”

Ken-Ton will install about 600 security cameras. Right now, Brucato says there are only about 75 cameras across the district’s schools.

They will also be installing a Raptor device in each school. It scans your license, and alerts administrators if you are a registered sex offender. All visitors will be checked.

“By having more eyes in the sky so to speak, we’re hopeful that we can keep our building safer,” said Brucato.

Town of Tonawanda Police will be part of the plan as well. Dispatchers at police headquarters will have full access to all 600 cameras.

“It’s a busy office in dispatch,” said Lt. Thomas Haynes. “There will be screens available to (dispatchers) at all times. Whether or not they’re flipping from one screen to another to watch that, that will be determined as the system is put in place.”

The entire system costs about $2.5 million, meaning Ken-Ton has money left over.

“It doesn’t expire,” Brucato said. “We do have an opportunity to reassess and use that money elsewhere if we need to.”

The state has to approve Ken-Ton’s plan before the security enhancements can go into effect.