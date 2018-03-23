Local hospital becomes first in area to offer “laughing gas” option for childbirth

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Mercy Hospital is the first hospital in the Buffalo area to offer nitrous oxide, or “laughing gas” as an option for women during childbirth.

Nitrous oxide allows patients to stay awake and alert during childbirth, and can be used as an alternative for women who arrive too late to receive an epidural or aren’t eligible to receive one for medical reasons, Dr. Susan Littler, chair of the hospital’s OB/GYN Department, said.

“The use of nitrous oxide has become an effective and safe choice for expectant mothers who are looking for a less invasive way to manage pain during natural childbirth,” Littler said.

During childbirth, women self-administer the nitrous oxide as needed.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s