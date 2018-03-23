Local hospital becomes first in area to offer “laughing gas” option for childbirth

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Mercy Hospital is the first hospital in the Buffalo area to offer nitrous oxide, or “laughing gas” as an option for women during childbirth.

Nitrous oxide allows patients to stay awake and alert during childbirth, and can be used as an alternative for women who arrive too late to receive an epidural or aren’t eligible to receive one for medical reasons, Dr. Susan Littler, chair of the hospital’s OB/GYN Department, said.

“The use of nitrous oxide has become an effective and safe choice for expectant mothers who are looking for a less invasive way to manage pain during natural childbirth,” Littler said.

During childbirth, women self-administer the nitrous oxide as needed.