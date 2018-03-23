Lockport family feels police and DA swept murder investigation aside

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Almost a year and half after the death of 54-year-old Holly Seiler, family members are still searching for answers.

On October 20, 2016, firefighters found Seiler’s body in her burning Lockport home on E. High Street. Investigators called her death suspicious.

A death certificate obtained by News 4 lists Seiler’s cause of death as manual strangulation.

No one has been arrested for her murder.

“My sister was brutally murdered in her home. There’s no words, it’s just very sad. Now I’m just upset mostly because of the lack of follow up,” said Mary Seiler, Holly Seiler’s sister.

Seiler’s family says her two children were home at the time of the fire, her 34-year-old son Caleb Bell Jr., and 24-year-old daughter Crystal Bell.

“The people who were in the home that night must know something and I think more than one person knows,” said Mary Seiler.

About three weeks after the fire, officials say Seiler’s son, Caleb Bell Jr., poured gasoline throughout the house and lit it on fire. He was charged with arson and sentenced up to 10 years in prison.

Mary Seiler isn’t sure who murdered her sister, but she says Niagara County officials aren’t doing enough to find out.

“It leads me to believe we’re at a standstill, although they have said that in so many words and that the investigation stalled and they’re not doing anything else,” said Mary Seiler.

Niagara County District Attorney, Caroline Wojtaszek, told News 4 she can’t comment on pending investigations, but says her office is dedicated to solving this case.

Wojtaszek says there are persons of interest for Seiler’s murder.