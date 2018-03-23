Man who committed sledgehammer attack gets 107 years in prison

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man was sentenced to 107 years in prison.

Mark Dublino, 54, was found guilty of two counts of attempted murder, four counts of burglary, two counts of assault and one count of aggravated criminal contempt.

In June of 2016, Dublino entered his ex-girlfriend’s Williamsville home, violating an order of protection, and attacked her and her friend.

Each victim was struck in the head with a sledgehammer multiple times. After this, officials say Dublino drove to his ex’s parents’ home in Amherst and attacked her elderly father with a shovel.

All of the victims are recovering.

Before his sentencing, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office says Dublino attacked the attorney who was representing him. Officials say the incident happened during a meeting.

The attorney, Joe Terranova, no longer represented Dublino following the incident.

Following his sentencing, Dublino was heard singing “Que Sera Sera” and he said he would appeal his sentence.

