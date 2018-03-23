Multiple guns stolen from Allegany County store

WILLING, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State police are investigating a burglary they say took place at an Allegany County store.

Troopers say Shongo General Store on Hawks Rd. in Willing was broken into during the early morning hours on Wednesday.

13 long guns and five handguns were stolen, State police say.

Up to $5,000 is being offered for information on the burglary. Anyone with information can call State police at (585) 268-7085 or the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) at 1-888-283-4867. The ATF can also be emailed at ATFTips@atf.gov.

