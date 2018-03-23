New items, players, and rules on deck as Bisons prepare to start season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We are counting down to the Bisons baseball season. The herd will be on the diamond in less than three weeks.

“It’s hard to believe it’s our 31st year,” said Mike Buczkowski, the Bisons General Manager.

For 31 seasons, the Buffalo Bisons have been working to bring high level baseball to the ballpark. New this season, promotions like Labatturdays and new snacks are on deck too. They’ve been switching up traditional items adding new flair to this year’s roster like waffle battered chicken sliders and apple pie pizza logs.

“We always want to make this the best possible food and sports experience and family experience.”

It’s been a busy off season for the organization too, adding to their actual roster; bringing big name prospects to this park, which is something the Bisons GM thinks will draw in even more fans.

“Probably half of our roster could be 40-man roster players. We haven’t had that ever with the Jays.”

The GM says they’ll be talking with fans quite a bit during games addressing the new rule coming to minor league baseball. If a game heads to extra innings, a runner will start on second, automatically.

“I can’t hide my personal feeling- I don’t like it at all. We voted against it. To battle for 9 innings and then there’s a real possibility the team will score without earning a hit.”

Despite the possibility of games being shortened due to this rule, the general manager feels with what the organization is bringing here, fans will enjoy America’s pastime just as much or more than they have before.

“When we get to this time of year it does get exciting for us.”

And the Bisons will bring the excitement back here for the 31st season on April 12th, taking on the Indianapolis Indians, they’re the Priates triple A team. First pitch is at 2:05.

