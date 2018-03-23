News 4 fur family members visit studio during National Puppy Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Across the nation, thousands of pet parents are celebrating National Puppy Day.

Potter is News 4’s Ali Ingersoll’s dog. He’s a 4-year-old shepherd, lab, and hound mix. Ali rescued him from the Lakeshore Humane Society. Potter had a rough start to life and spent about six months in the shelter before meeting Ali. The two enjoy running, hiking, and exploring new cities together.

Sioux is Mel Orlin’s dog. She’s a 2 and a half year old black lab who loves swimming, visiting dog parks, and snacking on peanut butter.

