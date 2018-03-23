NFTA police: Person with loaded gun detained at Buffalo airport

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — NFTA Transit police say a man was detained at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

According to them, a 57-year-old Bergen resident was in possession of a loaded handgun at the TSA security checkpoint.

He was taken into custody around 1 p.m.

According to NFTA officers, the man did have a valid pistol permit and will have to forfeit his gun to authorities. The man will also be issued a notice of violation.

“We want to remind individuals who bring firearms to the checkpoint that they are subject to possible criminal charges,” NFTA Police Chief George Gast said.

Both police and the FBI are investigating the matter.