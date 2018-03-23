No charges will be filed against man who shot 12-year-old boy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- An Erie County Grand Jury decided not to bring criminal charges against a Buffalo man who shot a 12-year-old in November.

The shooting occurred on Quincy Street off Broadway.

According to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, the 12-year-old was attempting to break into the man’s home along with his 15-year-old friend.

The boys used rocks to break the man’s windows; they didn’t believe he was home at the time. The man then shot his shotgun out the window, striking the 12-year-old in the face.

Flynn would not comment on the Grand Jury proceedings or his opinion of the Grand Jury’s decision, but did say he believes the state’s penal code relies too heavily on subjectivity when it comes to firing a weapon.

He said the reason he wanted the case brought before a Grand Jury, is because he felt the man’s behavior could have been deemed irresponsible. He reportedly did not put on his glasses before firing the shot.

“He called it a wild shot. He basically just stuck a shot gun out the back of the window and shot. I believe that was credible evidence that his conduct was reckless,” Flynn said.

The 15-year-old could still be charged, but that’s up to the County Attorney and Family Court. The 12-year-old will not be charged.