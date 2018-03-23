No charges will be filed against man who shot 12-year-old boy

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- An Erie County Grand Jury decided not to bring criminal charges against a Buffalo man who shot a 12-year-old in November.

The shooting occurred on Quincy Street off Broadway.

According to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, the 12-year-old was attempting to break into the man’s home along with his 15-year-old friend.

The boys used rocks to break the man’s windows; they didn’t believe he was home at the time. The man then shot his shotgun out the window, striking the 12-year-old in the face.

Flynn would not comment on the Grand Jury proceedings or his opinion of the Grand Jury’s decision, but did say he believes the state’s penal code relies too heavily on subjectivity when it comes to firing a weapon.

He said the reason he wanted the case brought before a Grand Jury, is because he felt the man’s behavior could have been deemed irresponsible. He reportedly did not put on his glasses before firing the shot.

“He called it a wild shot. He basically just stuck a shot gun out the back of the window and shot. I believe that was credible evidence that his conduct was reckless,” Flynn said.

The 15-year-old could still be charged, but that’s up to the County Attorney and Family Court. The 12-year-old will not be charged.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s