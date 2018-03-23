Public expresses outrage over City Honors HS debate

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The fight continues over several teaching positions at City Honors High School. Buffalo Public Schools officials want to cut five and a half jobs there to make way for 16 teacher’s aide positions.

This centers around a debate over what teachers should and should not have to do at work. On Friday, calls for a resolution came from the Buffalo Common Council Chambers.

Teachers at City Honors have refused to do additional “non-teaching duties”, citing a clause in their contract.

At a Buffalo Common Council Education Committee meeting, a handful of people showed up to call on BPS and the Buffalo Teacher’s Federation to resolve that dispute.

Dr. Will Keresztes, Chief of Intergovernmental Affairs, Planning, and Community Engagement for Buffalo Public Schools attended the meeting. He told attendees that the district has tried proposing settlements that have been rejected by BTF.

BTF President Phil Rumore told News 4 via telephone that those proposals were unacceptable, and that the district has refused to have a mediator settle the matter.

But a number of people, including Councilman Ulysees Wingo, are sick of the entire debate.

“The community does not understand why this is such a big deal,” Wingo said. “I don’t even understand why we’re still talking about it to be honest with you. We should not be focusing on City Honors and the entitlement that comes along with working at City Honors.

“When you take 16 aides from the other schools in the district, you’re taking from schools that need them.”

The five and a half teachers are still working at City Honors while the teaching union has filed a grievance.