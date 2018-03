BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Union workers at one of Buffalo’s ambulance services are one step closer to walking off the job.

Teamsters Local 449 members voted Thursday to authorize a strike.

In a statement sent to News 4, union leaders say they have sent AMR a 10-day notice of intent to strike on April 2.

The union has said negotiations can be rocky, but they do plan to try and resolve its issues before the official contract is set to expire on March 31.