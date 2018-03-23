White House announces policy to ban most transgender persons from serving in military

Donald Trump
President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, March 23, 2018, as he heads to Marine One of a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base. Trump is heading to Florida where he will spend the weekend at the Mar-a-Lago estate. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(CNN) – The White House on Friday announced a policy to ban most transgender persons from serving in the US military.

Following a long review of a policy following a tweet by President Donald Trump last year, the White House said the policy will say “transgender persons with a history or diagnosis of gender dysphoria — individuals who the policies state may require substantial medical treatment, including medications and surgery — are disqualified from military service except under certain limited circumstances.”

