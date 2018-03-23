Woman charged with driving while on drugs

MARILLA, N.Y. (WIVB) —  Erie County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a rollover crash in the Town of Marilla.

When officers arrived at the scene on Two Rod Rd., they found a vehicle in a ditch, and a woman trapped inside.

Marilla resident Jessica Jurewicz, 34, was rescued and taken to ECMC for treatment.

Jurewicz was evaluated by a drug recognition expert, who says she had been driving under the influence of drugs.

She was charged with DWI-drugs and a vehicle and traffic law infraction.

Jurewicz was ticketed and released.

