Bulls fall to South Carolina in Sweet 16

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Cinderella run for the UB Women’s basketball team has come to an end.

The 11th seeded Bulls went toe-to-toe South Carolina and led after the first quarter, but the defending national champs were able to keep UB at bay and pull out a 79-63 victory.

USC advances to Monday’s regional final where they will face the winner of #1 UCONN and #5 Duke.

Passion and defense have been the hallmark of the Bulls all season, and it once again showed on Saturday and at the end of the third quarter as momentum looked to swing UB’s way.

With the clock winding down in the quarter, Cierra Dillard raced to center and threw up a desperation 3-pointer. She was clobbered by USC’s A’ja Wilson. The junior guard hit two of her three free throws to pull the Bulls within 55-48.

On South Carolina’s first possession of the fourth Dillard forced a steal, one of 26 turnovers for USC, and fed Autumn Jones for an easy transition layup to cut the deficit to five.

That’s be as close as they’d get the rest of the way as South Carolina pulled away for the win, highlighted by Wilson’s and 1, which pushed the lead out eight.

The Bulls defense disrupted Wilson, who consistently saw double-teams when she touched the ball in the paint. The senior national player of the year candidate still managed a double-double, finishing with 20 points and 13 rebounds.

Dillard powered the way for UB, pouring in a game high 29 points.

Grand Island native Cassie Oursler finished with eight in her final game in a Bulls uniform while fellow senior Stephanie Reid added eight as well.

The Bulls end the season with a program record 29 wins, which included their first two in NCAA Tournament history.