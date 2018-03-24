Bulls fall to South Carolina in Sweet 16

By Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Cinderella run for the UB Women’s basketball team has come to an end.

The 11th seeded Bulls went toe-to-toe South Carolina and led after the first quarter, but the defending national champs were able to keep UB at bay and pull out a 79-63 victory.

USC advances to Monday’s regional final where they will face the winner of #1 UCONN and #5 Duke.

Passion and defense have been the hallmark of the Bulls all season, and it once again showed on Saturday and at the end of the third quarter as momentum looked to swing UB’s way.

With the clock winding down in the quarter, Cierra Dillard raced to center and threw up a desperation 3-pointer. She was clobbered by USC’s A’ja Wilson. The junior guard hit two of her three free throws to pull the Bulls within 55-48.

On South Carolina’s first possession of the fourth Dillard forced a steal, one of 26 turnovers for USC, and fed Autumn Jones for an easy transition layup to cut the deficit to five.

That’s be as close as they’d get the rest of the way as South Carolina pulled away for the win, highlighted by Wilson’s and 1, which pushed the lead out eight.

The Bulls defense disrupted Wilson, who consistently saw double-teams when she touched the ball in the paint. The senior national player of the year candidate still managed a double-double, finishing with 20 points and 13 rebounds.

Dillard powered the way for UB, pouring in a game high 29 points.

Grand Island native Cassie Oursler finished with eight in her final game in a Bulls uniform while fellow senior Stephanie Reid added eight as well.

The Bulls end the season with a program record 29 wins, which included their first two in NCAA Tournament history.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s