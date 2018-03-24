Man in custody following chase through Chautauqua County

By Published:

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)– Jamestown Police have a 20 year old man in custody after an hour long car chase throughout multiple towns and villages in Chautauqua County.

The man, who’s name has yet to be released, was wanted for several armed robberies in Buffalo. The chase began in Jamestown, and continued through Falconer and Kennedy on I-86.

Police say the man was armed and was also holding a woman in the car at gunpoint. She was not hurt.

The car was finally pulled over on Stow Street in Jamestown. He was taken into custody.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s