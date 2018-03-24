Man in custody following chase through Chautauqua County

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)– Jamestown Police have a 20 year old man in custody after an hour long car chase throughout multiple towns and villages in Chautauqua County.

The man, who’s name has yet to be released, was wanted for several armed robberies in Buffalo. The chase began in Jamestown, and continued through Falconer and Kennedy on I-86.

Police say the man was armed and was also holding a woman in the car at gunpoint. She was not hurt.

The car was finally pulled over on Stow Street in Jamestown. He was taken into custody.