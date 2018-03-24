Parkland school shooting survivors attend Buffalo ‘March for Our Lives’ rally

Two Parkland, Florida school shooting survivors attend the Buffalo 'March for our Lives' rally.

City officials said about 3,000 people showed up to the March for Our Lives rally in downtown Buffalo Saturday, and in attendance were two Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students.

Justin Colton was shot two times on February 14, 2018. He survived.

“It was crazy,” he said. “It was not good, and we should never have to go through that.”

Colton and classmate, Ryan Walsh were at the front of a march around Niagara Square Saturday. The students from Parkland, Florida were originally in Buffalo for a hockey tournament, but weren’t going to miss the march.

“It was really cool to see that they support us, and they want a change, as we do too,” Colton said, talking about all the people who showed up to the march.

Saturday’s march in Buffalo was just one of dozens around the country. Students mainly led the charge. Many parents in the crowd could be seen with their children.

“I brought my daughter here because we feel it’s important that she realizes she can become apart of this change,” Jennifer Liuzzo said.

“We deserve to grow up and live like everyone else got to,” said her daughter, Anna Liuzzo.

