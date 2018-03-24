Progress for hit and run survivor celebrated on Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB)— A hit and run survivor is still on the long road to recovery, but Friday night family, friends, and co-workers came together to support Dana Papaj through a fundraiser

Papaj was hit by a driver while walking her dog last summer on Grand Island.

The fundraiser was a celebration of how far she’s come already after being in a coma for nearly six weeks, months ago when she was still in the hospital.

She was present for the fundraiser nine months after suffering the traumatic brain injury back in June. The family says some of her memory is slowly coming back and the Dana that was there last night, is the one they remember.

Dozens of people say they wanted to give back to a woman who gave so much to the community.

All of the money raised will go directly to the family. While working to regain memory her family says she’s making new memories as well when they recently visited Disney World.

