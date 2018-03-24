Sabres homestand ends with another loss

By Published:

 

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- The offense was ineffective, the effort was inconsistent, and the outcome was incredibly predictable. The Sabres 6-game homestand came to end with another loss, 3-0 to the Montreal Canadiens. Buffalo only managed one win during the 6-game stretch at KeyBank Center.

The Sabres offensive slump continued on Friday when Montreal backup goalie Antti Niemi stopped all 35 shots he faced, it was Niemi’s first shutout since Dec. 22, 2015. It’s the second time in three games the blue and gold have failed to score a goal.

Montreal grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second period when Artturi Lehkonen sent home a puck that bounced off the end boards. Former Sabres forward Paul Byron and Brendan Gallagher also scored goals for the Canadiens.

Next up: Sabres at Rangers on Saturday

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s