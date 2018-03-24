Sabres homestand ends with another loss

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- The offense was ineffective, the effort was inconsistent, and the outcome was incredibly predictable. The Sabres 6-game homestand came to end with another loss, 3-0 to the Montreal Canadiens. Buffalo only managed one win during the 6-game stretch at KeyBank Center.

The Sabres offensive slump continued on Friday when Montreal backup goalie Antti Niemi stopped all 35 shots he faced, it was Niemi’s first shutout since Dec. 22, 2015. It’s the second time in three games the blue and gold have failed to score a goal.

Montreal grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second period when Artturi Lehkonen sent home a puck that bounced off the end boards. Former Sabres forward Paul Byron and Brendan Gallagher also scored goals for the Canadiens.

Next up: Sabres at Rangers on Saturday