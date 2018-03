AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – It’s like taking a step back in time this weekend at the Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village.

The museum is celebrating Maple Weekend, which highlights the long standing tradition of maple syrup in Western New York.

Maple syrup is one of the first sweeteners available to the Native Americans and early settlers. The museum shows you how trees are tapped and sap is collected with a bucket and spile.

Executive Director, Herbert Schmidt said, “We are one of the few places in Erie County that gives you the entire experience; The farm to table experience of maple syrup. We can teach you how to make maple syrup in any century.”

Schmidt wants you to learn the history of maple in Western New York, and leave the Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village learning something.

He said, “We want to create urban and rural farmers out of everyone in America.”

The program is inside and outside, with tree tapping opportunities, visits with the animals, and a lot of maple-flavored baked goods:

This week some of New York State’s two thousand maple syrup producers celebrate the growing industry.

He said, “The farming industry, what are you doing during the winter? You’re tapping trees and selling a great product.”

The 3rd Annual Maple Weekend

Saturday & Sunday, March 24th & 25th

9:30 am – 4:00 pm